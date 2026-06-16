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Delta Global Management LP Acquires New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
CoStar Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Delta Global Management LP opened a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter, buying 31,841 shares valued at about $2.14 million.
  • Institutional interest in CoStar Group remains strong, with several large investors significantly increasing their holdings and 96.6% of the stock owned by institutions.
  • Analysts remain broadly constructive despite recent target-price cuts: CoStar Group has a Moderate Buy consensus and a consensus price target of $55.33, while CEO Andrew C. Florance also bought 71,430 shares in May.
  • Interested in CoStar Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,841 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,622 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 1,761.5% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 5,664.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 795,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,494,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 74,622 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,277 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. CoStar Group's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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