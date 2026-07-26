Delta Global Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,499 Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,499 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $240,422,000 after purchasing an additional 724,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,505,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 2,635.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 543,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $132,575,000 after purchasing an additional 523,605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $437,444,000 after buying an additional 416,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 958.0% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 417,898 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $87,374,000 after buying an additional 378,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $259.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.05 and a 52 week high of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $284.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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