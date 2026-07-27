Delta Global Management LP Buys New Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.67.

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J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.0%

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $118.31 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $109.88 and its 200-day moving average is $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.26.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. J. M. Smucker's payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $403,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 38,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,523.95. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 4,353 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $500,943.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,937,371.80. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,533 shares of company stock worth $2,132,914. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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