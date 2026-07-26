Delta Global Management LP Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Delta Global Management LP lifted its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,949 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 32,896 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP owned about 0.07% of GitLab worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 766.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806,163 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its position in shares of GitLab by 867.3% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company's stock worth $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 6,528.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,135,394 shares of the company's stock worth $67,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,379,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 491.4% during the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,922,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -195.50 and a beta of 0.96. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. GitLab had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 2.49%.The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $3,304,728.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,902,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,814,330.44. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on GitLab from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLB

About GitLab

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

See Also

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