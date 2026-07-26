Delta Global Management LP Has $34.73 Million Stock Position in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Delta Global Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 176,273 shares during the period. MKS accounts for about 2.8% of Delta Global Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Delta Global Management LP owned about 0.22% of MKS worth $34,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in MKS in the first quarter worth about $205,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of MKS during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,809,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MKS from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MKS in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on MKS from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MKS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MKS from $374.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $385.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS

In other MKS news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 4,355 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.94, for a total value of $1,393,338.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,817,513.66. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.48, for a total transaction of $3,154,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,648,694.08. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,949 shares of company stock worth $17,446,108. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $329.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. MKS Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.49 and a twelve month high of $447.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.31 and a 200 day moving average of $281.40.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. MKS's payout ratio is 20.92%.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

See Also

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