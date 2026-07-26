Delta Global Management LP Has $50.14 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Delta Global Management LP lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,493 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 39,523 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for 4.1% of Delta Global Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $50,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3%

SCHW opened at $101.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.39. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock worth $622,392. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here