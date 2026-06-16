Delta Global Management LP Invests $12.71 Million in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $12,714,000. Delta Global Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Five Below at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 84,884 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 49,722 shares during the period. Finally, Jain Global LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 70,026 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair raised Five Below from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $262.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Down 2.3%

FIVE stock opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $220.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.41. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.11 and a 52-week high of $251.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,674 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,122.72. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

See Also

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