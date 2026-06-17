Delta Global Management LP Invests $1.89 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,175 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 412,808 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 58,988 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 277.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,860 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.6%

EW stock opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $89.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business's revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,861.34. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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