Delta Global Management LP Invests $2.15 Million in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,554 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,675,000 after buying an additional 1,695,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,605,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,352,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,814,000 after acquiring an additional 193,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,607 shares of the company's stock worth $120,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.29 and a beta of 1.32. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 12 month low of $133.51 and a 12 month high of $206.86. The business's 50-day moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average is $170.06.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider David Udell sold 8,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $1,493,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,294,136. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $195,276.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,074.75. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 23,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,605 over the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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