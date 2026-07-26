Delta Global Management LP Invests $2.91 Million in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

Get Zoom Communications alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at about $15,194,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Communications in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 55.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 578,408 shares of the company's stock worth $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 205,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $1,289,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $770,801.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,041.60. The trade was a 19.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,517 shares of company stock worth $5,061,783. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Communications Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of ZM stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.15 and a 12-month high of $114.74. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The firm's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Zoom Communications from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoom Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoom Communications wasn't on the list.

While Zoom Communications currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here