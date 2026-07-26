Delta Global Management LP Makes New $13.46 Million Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 265,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,464,000. Delta Global Management LP owned about 0.16% of Dutch Bros as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,042 shares of the company's stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 6.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BROS stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.31.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $16,451,686.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,928,616. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Christine Barone sold 42,031 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $2,527,324.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 44,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,174.49. The trade was a 48.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock valued at $243,021,771. Corporate insiders own 38.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Dutch Bros to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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