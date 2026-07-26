Delta Global Management LP Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,155,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $896,916,000 after purchasing an additional 65,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $568,274,000 after purchasing an additional 41,019 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Insulet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,480,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $420,835,000 after buying an additional 141,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Insulet by 462.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $258,088,000 after buying an additional 1,011,369 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,794,000.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other news, Director Timothy C. Stonesifer acquired 2,790 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.51 per share, with a total value of $400,392.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,473.91. This represents a 44.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $163.26 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.79 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $761.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Insulet

Here are the key news stories impacting Insulet this week:

Positive Sentiment: No meaningful positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of news.

No meaningful positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of news. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares reported short as of July 24, with a 0.0-day days-to-cover ratio, offering little actionable insight from that update.

Short-interest data showed 0 shares reported short as of July 24, with a 0.0-day days-to-cover ratio, offering little actionable insight from that update. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Schall, Glancy Prongay, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, announced or promoted securities class actions against Insulet, which can weigh on investor confidence. Article link

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Schall, Glancy Prongay, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, announced or promoted securities class actions against Insulet, which can weigh on investor confidence. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege Insulet made misleading statements about manufacturing quality and safety issues, including problems at its Acton facility and flawed pods, suggesting potential reputational and legal overhang for the stock. Article link

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $360.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $219.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on PODD

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation is a medical device company headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, that develops, manufactures and sells insulin-delivery systems for people with diabetes. The company's core business is the design and commercialization of its Omnipod family of tubeless, wearable insulin pumps and the consumable Pods that deliver insulin. Insulet's products aim to simplify insulin delivery for people with type 1 diabetes and insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes by offering an alternative to traditional insulin pens and tethered pump systems.

The company's product portfolio includes the Omnipod System line—disposable, waterproof Pods that adhere to the skin and deliver insulin—and the associated controllers and mobile applications used to program and monitor insulin delivery.

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