Delta Global Management LP Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,785,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,196,382,000 after buying an additional 383,612 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,134,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,882,000 after acquiring an additional 223,793 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 799.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,393,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,173,906 shares of the company's stock worth $466,376,000 after acquiring an additional 167,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071,908 shares of the company's stock worth $458,071,000 after acquiring an additional 128,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Alliant Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on Alliant Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.09.

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Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $74.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business's fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Corporation has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Alliant Energy's dividend payout ratio is 67.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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