Delta Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,485 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $8,095,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,752,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $589,112,000 after purchasing an additional 957,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,464,793 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $397,881,000 after buying an additional 349,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $245,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $192,959,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,197,218 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $191,707,000 after acquiring an additional 563,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $165.45.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $156.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 243 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $31,446.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 31,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,012,486.46. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.57, for a total value of $311,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,099.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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