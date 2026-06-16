Delta Global Management LP Purchases 270,944 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Delta Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,308 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 270,944 shares during the quarter. Klaviyo comprises 1.2% of Delta Global Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Delta Global Management LP owned 0.26% of Klaviyo worth $25,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Klaviyo by 317.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KVYO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.40.

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Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $133,196.18. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,939 shares in the company, valued at $156,099.53. This trade represents a 46.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 212,529 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $3,105,048.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 212,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,048.69. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,259,486 shares of company stock worth $20,585,905 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report).

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