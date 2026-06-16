Delta Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 108,338 Macy's, Inc. $M

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Macy's by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 162,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy's by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,116,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Macy's by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 58,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Macy's by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Macy's by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

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Macy's Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Macy's, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Macy's had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on M. Wall Street Zen upgraded Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy's in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $20.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Macy's

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $179,379.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,503.36. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 50,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $896,788.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,791 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,705,374.72. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 94,967 shares of company stock worth $1,705,276 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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