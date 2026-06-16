Delta Global Management LP Sells 14,227 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Delta Global Management LP cut its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,227 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company's stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,189 shares of the company's stock worth $48,727,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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AppLovin Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $520.86 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $485.57 and its 200 day moving average is $520.32. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp set a $775.00 price target on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AppLovin from $740.00 to $716.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $669.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $30,423,513.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,189,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,545,173,366.38. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total value of $11,317,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 243,961 shares in the company, valued at $138,055,090.29. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,014 shares of company stock valued at $113,073,400. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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