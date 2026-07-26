Delta Global Management LP Sells 76,745 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Delta Global Management LP lowered its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,182 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 76,745 shares during the quarter. Sandisk comprises 1.5% of Delta Global Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Delta Global Management LP's holdings in Sandisk were worth $17,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,080,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,788,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Article Title

SanDisk remains a major AI-storage beneficiary, with multiple recent articles highlighting strong demand for memory and enterprise storage tied to AI infrastructure spending and tight supply. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Article Title

Analysts and traders are still focused on SanDisk’s upcoming fiscal Q4 earnings on August 5, with expectations for a large move and a chance for another earnings beat after a strong surprise history. Neutral Sentiment: New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Article Title

New ETF products are being launched to trade the DRAM and memory rally, underscoring strong investor interest in the group, though this is more a sentiment signal than a direct catalyst for SanDisk. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Article Title

Options traders are pricing in a sizable post-earnings swing, reflecting elevated expectations and uncertainty heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Article Title

Memory and chip stocks are under pressure today, and SanDisk is being dragged lower by a sector-wide risk-off move after recent gains in AI-related semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: SanDisk has also pulled back sharply from recent highs, and some coverage now frames the move as a correction after an extended AI-driven rally. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SNDK. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $1,200.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $3,100.00 target price on Sandisk in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,811.38.

View Our Latest Report on SNDK

Sandisk Stock Performance

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,436.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,354.39. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,754.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1,087.24.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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