Delta Global Management LP Takes $1.71 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company's stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,106 shares of the company's stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $74.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $165.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Sprouts Farmers Market's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,788 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $915,577.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,980 shares in the company, valued at $22,913,202.60. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 406 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $33,308.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,954.04. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,310 shares of company stock worth $3,873,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

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