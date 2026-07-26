Delta Global Management LP Takes $17.43 Million Position in GlobalFoundries Inc. $GFS

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 391,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,430,000. GlobalFoundries accounts for 1.4% of Delta Global Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Delta Global Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of GlobalFoundries at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,803,000 after acquiring an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 15.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,061 shares of the company's stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Volterra Technologies LP purchased a new stake in GlobalFoundries in the first quarter worth $484,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 239.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,246 shares of the company's stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 143.4% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,097 shares of the company's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GlobalFoundries news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $232,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,645 shares in the company, valued at $799,377.60. This represents a 22.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Samak L. Azar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total value of $37,410.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,261.08. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,680 in the last three months.

GlobalFoundries Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of GlobalFoundries stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.87. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The firm's 50-day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.76.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlobalFoundries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. GlobalFoundries's payout ratio is 34.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFS. Arete Research set a $95.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.62.

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About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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