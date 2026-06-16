Delta Global Management LP Takes $2.19 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $188.86 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $190.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.51. The company has a market cap of $204.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.02 and a twelve month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is 43.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Arete Research upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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