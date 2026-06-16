Delta Global Management LP Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 7.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $17,376,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 434,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,690,388.79. The trade was a 14.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Titilope Cole sold 5,131 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total value of $1,271,820.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $301,409.92. This trade represents a 80.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,221,989 shares of company stock valued at $247,443,046. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded Datadog from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Capital One Financial dropped their price target on Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered Datadog from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Datadog from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $234.14.

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Datadog Trading Up 1.4%

Datadog stock opened at $233.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.70. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 613.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.82.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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