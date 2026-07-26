Delta Global Management LP Takes Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,576 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.88. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.44 and a fifty-two week high of $225.98. The business's 50-day moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average is $151.13.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In related news, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.05 per share, with a total value of $500,388.75. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,213,223.25. This represents a 70.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $173.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $177.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $148.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LULU

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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