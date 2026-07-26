Delta Global Management LP Takes Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 620,562 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,064,000. Delta Global Management LP owned about 0.16% of Marathon Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MARA. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 4,345.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Marathon Digital stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The stock's 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 7,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 231,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,705,888. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 963,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,694. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,756. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Marathon Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Digital this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MARA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MARA

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

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