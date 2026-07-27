Delta Global Management LP Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,732 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $921,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,306 shares of the technology company's stock worth $552,596,000 after purchasing an additional 367,203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,625 shares of the technology company's stock worth $597,681,000 after purchasing an additional 291,564 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $314,302,000 after purchasing an additional 252,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,740,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $297.55 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.71 and a fifty-two week high of $621.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $470.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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