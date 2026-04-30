Delta Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,707 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 176.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,780 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,326 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 43,946 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 121,633 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 82,932 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 363.2% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 151,801 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 119,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Pan American Silver by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,155,252 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $83,473,000 after buying an additional 65,592 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.04. 548,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659,194. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Pan American Silver's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Pan American Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price target on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAAS

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

Further Reading

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