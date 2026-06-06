Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP Buys Shares of 1,993,846 Under Armour, Inc. $UAA

Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,993,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,909,000. Under Armour makes up 1.4% of Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP owned 0.46% of Under Armour at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,168,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,329,000 after buying an additional 1,747,120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Under Armour by 113.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,296,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,420,000 after buying an additional 3,351,976 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Under Armour by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,374,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 1,493,327 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company's stock.

Get Under Armour alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $4.75 price target (down from $6.20) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAA

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.69. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Under Armour's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 739,521 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,419.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,179,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,570,206.52. This represents a 1.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,178,344 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,147 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Under Armour, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Under Armour wasn't on the list.

While Under Armour currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here