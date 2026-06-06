Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP Purchases New Shares in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A accounts for about 0.7% of Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,630,000 after buying an additional 337,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $90,433,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,220,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 748,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,063,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 333,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,652,000 after buying an additional 30,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

FWONA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $103.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,459.68. This trade represents a 51.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Price Performance

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.52. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $73.70 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.31.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A NASDAQ: FWONA is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in its Liberty Formula One Group business. The tracking stock is designed to give investors direct exposure to the performance of Formula One-related activities within the broader Liberty Media structure while Liberty Media remains the corporate parent. FWONA is a class A equity security tied specifically to the Formula One operations rather than to Liberty Media's other media and entertainment holdings.

The Liberty Formula One Group owns and manages the commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship and derives revenue from global media and broadcasting rights, sponsorship and advertising, race promotion and hospitality, licensing and merchandising, and digital content and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA - Free Report).

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