Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 498.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $896.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $755.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $664.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $323.31 and a one year high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $890.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 9,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.25, for a total transaction of $8,477,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,645,476.25. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 75,734 shares of company stock worth $67,054,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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