Denali Advisors LLC Sells 204,692 Shares of DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW - Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,645 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 204,692 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of DNOW worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in DNOW in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DNOW by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 2,101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,620 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 17,756.3% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company's stock.

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DNOW Stock Performance

NYSE:DNOW opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.85. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. DNOW had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.DNOW's revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting DNOW

Here are the key news stories impacting DNOW this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNOW. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DNOW from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DNOW from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DNOW from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of DNOW from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DNOW has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNOW

DNOW Company Profile

DistributionNOW NYSE: DNOW is a global distributor of energy and industrial products, serving a broad range of end-markets including oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and industrial manufacturing. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company provides solutions across the life cycle of energy and industrial assets, with an emphasis on safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

The company’s core product portfolio includes piping systems and related components (such as valves, fittings, flanges and gaskets), instrumentation, electrical and automation equipment, fasteners, industrial safety supplies, chemicals and composite products.

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