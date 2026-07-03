Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires 430,300 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO - Free Report) by 300.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,448 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 430,300 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Winnebago Industries worth $17,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 90.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 766 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,255 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,406 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period.

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Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $880.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.12. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $50.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The RV manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $698.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Winnebago Industries's dividend payout ratio is 102.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Winnebago Industries

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and specialty vehicles, headquartered in Forest City, Iowa. Since its founding in 1958, the company has gained recognition for its motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth-wheel products under the Winnebago and Grand Design brands. Its portfolio also includes towable RVs, camper vans and commercial vehicles tailored for healthcare, government and mobile retail applications.

In addition to vehicle production, Winnebago Industries maintains an extensive dealer and service network across the United States and Canada, supplemented by parts distribution centers and customer support resources.

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