Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,920,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.30% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupree Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 90,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,954 shares of the company's stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $1,671,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,555 shares of the company's stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 4,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $470,100. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ASO opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 6.24%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ASO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.94.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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