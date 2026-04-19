Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 106,907 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $14,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,617,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $254,242,000 after buying an additional 375,378 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,813,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $104,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,356 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,180,606 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 178,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,622,940 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,831,000 after acquiring an additional 450,474 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -369.69 and a beta of 1.13. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.The company had revenue of $800.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $790.47 million. Vishay Intertechnology's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Vishay Intertechnology's payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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