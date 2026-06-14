Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 123.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. CICC Research boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.64.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 51,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $121.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.50. The company has a market capitalization of $477.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

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