Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 286.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,547 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $103.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.06. The company has a market cap of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

More United Parcel Service News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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