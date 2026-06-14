Destination Wealth Management Has $29.41 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Destination Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,361 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $29,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $184.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Capital One Financial's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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