Destination Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Destination Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,874 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,738 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management's holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.22. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $167.38. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

Further Reading

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