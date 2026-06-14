Destination Wealth Management Sells 169,136 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,281 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 169,136 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management's holdings in Danaher were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Danaher Boosts Product Portfolio With the Acquisition of Masimo

Danaher closed its $9.9 billion acquisition of Masimo, expanding its diagnostics and patient-monitoring portfolio with AI-enabled sensor technologies that could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Cepheid Delivers Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever Panel Tests to Africa

Cepheid, a Danaher company, donated Xpert Hemorrhagic Fever panel tests to support Ebola outbreak response in Africa, highlighting the company’s diagnostic relevance and public-health role. Positive Sentiment: Analysts noted strong performance in Danaher’s biotechnology unit, with bioprocessing demand and equipment orders rising, which supports the company’s 2026 growth outlook. Strong Performance Continues at DHR's Biotechnology Unit: What's Next?

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $179.95 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $180.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.78. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $160.93 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.89%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is 30.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Evercore lifted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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