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Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,582,150 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
Citigroup logo with Financial Services background
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Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,158,142 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,582,150 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.40% of Citigroup worth $835,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 92.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.0%

C opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $229.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.11 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $147.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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