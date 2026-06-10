Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 249,932 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336,603 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 249,932 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.37% of Mastercard worth $1,904,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $494.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $437.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.47.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Bank of America began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.04.

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Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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