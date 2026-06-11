Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,286,093 shares of the online travel company's stock after acquiring an additional 456,176 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.05% of Expedia Group worth $364,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $284.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $218.94 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.51.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

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