Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682,316 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.44% of Johnson Controls International worth $321,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company's stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company's stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of JCI opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $100.86 and a 1 year high of $149.10. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is 28.62%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Further Reading

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