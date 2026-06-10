Deutsche Bank AG Buys 573,732 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,292,602 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 573,732 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.5% of Deutsche Bank AG's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Walmart worth $1,480,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Down 0.8%

Walmart stock opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day moving average is $121.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,335 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $166,381.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 636,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,369,743.09. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,287 shares in the company, valued at $83,821,522.52. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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