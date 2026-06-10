Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,545,337 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 277,744 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Oracle worth $1,275,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $205.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.05. The company has a market cap of $590.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at firms including Scotiabank, Citi, Oppenheimer, Jefferies, and TD Cowen turned more constructive on Oracle ahead of earnings, lifting estimates and/or price targets on expectations that cloud and AI infrastructure demand will continue to accelerate.

Analysts at firms including Scotiabank, Citi, Oppenheimer, Jefferies, and TD Cowen turned more constructive on Oracle ahead of earnings, lifting estimates and/or price targets on expectations that cloud and AI infrastructure demand will continue to accelerate. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s AI infrastructure story remains a major bullish catalyst, with investors watching whether its backlog and new cloud deals can translate into stronger fiscal Q4 results and a faster growth run rate. Oracle Earnings Put AI Momentum in Focus

Oracle’s AI infrastructure story remains a major bullish catalyst, with investors watching whether its backlog and new cloud deals can translate into stronger fiscal Q4 results and a faster growth run rate. Positive Sentiment: The company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition suites, reinforcing Oracle’s strength in AI-powered cloud software and HCM products. Oracle Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites

The company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition suites, reinforcing Oracle’s strength in AI-powered cloud software and HCM products. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect a sizable post-earnings move, reflecting uncertainty around whether Oracle will beat expectations and reassure investors about its AI capex plans.

Options traders expect a sizable post-earnings move, reflecting uncertainty around whether Oracle will beat expectations and reassure investors about its AI capex plans. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary is centered on Oracle’s heavy spending on AI data centers, with some articles warning that high capital expenditures, debt, and margin pressure could weigh on free cash flow and valuation.

Bearish commentary is centered on Oracle’s heavy spending on AI data centers, with some articles warning that high capital expenditures, debt, and margin pressure could weigh on free cash flow and valuation. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been volatile ahead of earnings, including a sharp selloff last week, as investors question whether the company can justify its elevated AI-driven valuation if results or guidance disappoint.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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