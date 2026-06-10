Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.24 Billion Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,281,907 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 136,569 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of ExxonMobil worth $1,237,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Trading Down 2.0%

XOM stock opened at $148.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $153.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.89. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $616.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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