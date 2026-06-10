Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.56 Billion Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 968.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,586,252 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 15,033,607 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.5% of Deutsche Bank AG's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.39% of Netflix worth $1,555,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1,024.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1,078.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 27,002 shares during the period. Cunning Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 39,970 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 35,973 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 859.2% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 847.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 1.5%

Netflix stock opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52. The firm has a market cap of $342.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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