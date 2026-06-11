Deutsche Bank AG Has $306.75 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173,484 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 1,459,568 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.66% of ONEOK worth $306,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ONEOK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ONEOK from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The firm's 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.29%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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