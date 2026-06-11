Deutsche Bank AG Has $318.78 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,290 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.51% of Quanta Services worth $318,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

View Our Latest Report on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of PWR stock opened at $651.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50-day moving average is $669.57 and its 200-day moving average is $553.70. The stock has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.37 and a 52-week high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Quanta Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quanta’s latest earnings report was strong, with a large EPS and revenue beat and higher full-year guidance, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth outlook.

Quanta’s latest earnings report was strong, with a large EPS and revenue beat and higher full-year guidance, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on PWR , with multiple recent price targets in the $775-$900 range, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels.

Analysts remain constructive on , with multiple recent price targets in the $775-$900 range, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Quanta remains a key beneficiary of grid expansion and AI infrastructure demand, a multi-year theme that supports backlog and revenue visibility.

Quanta remains a key beneficiary of grid expansion and AI infrastructure demand, a multi-year theme that supports backlog and revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage has highlighted Quanta as a high-quality infrastructure winner, but the stock had already rallied strongly, making it vulnerable to profit-taking.

Recent coverage has highlighted Quanta as a high-quality infrastructure winner, but the stock had already rallied strongly, making it vulnerable to profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider Form 4 activity and a history of insider sales are weighing on sentiment, even though the filings may be related to equity awards rather than outright bearish trading.

Recent insider Form 4 activity and a history of insider sales are weighing on sentiment, even though the filings may be related to equity awards rather than outright bearish trading. Negative Sentiment: Investors also appear to be de-risking higher-multiple industrial and infrastructure names after the stock’s sharp prior advance.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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