Deutsche Bank AG Has $337.77 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,647,511 shares of the company's stock after selling 138,264 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.41% of Howmet Aerospace worth $337,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock worth $96,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 20.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 153,889 shares of the company's stock worth $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $33,583,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 3.0%

HWM opened at $249.44 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.51 and a twelve month high of $280.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $271.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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