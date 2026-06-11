Deutsche Bank AG Has $475.59 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,578,796 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 584,849 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.96% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $475,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,816,861.34. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.8%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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